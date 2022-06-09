Four activities small-business leaders should focus on in 2022

In 2016, my co-founder Tyler McIntyre and I started Novo. It took us over two years to build something of substance before launching to customers in the fall of 2018 with a lean team. Since then, we’ve spent every waking hour refining a product that we hoped one day would benefit millions of small businesses across the U.S.

advertisement

advertisement

In 2021, everything changed. The pandemic accelerated our customer growth, and we needed to hire fast. Over the last year and a half, we’ve grown our staff from around 30 people to more than 210! I’ve recently spent time reflecting on how my leadership approach has changed. Specifically, I’ve been thinking about what I’m doing now as the CEO of a 200-person company that I wish I had started doing when Novo was a much smaller business. Below I’ve detailed four activities I spend much more time on now, which I hope are helpful for any small-business owner.

advertisement

CONTEXT-SETTING AND STORYTELLING Much like the rest of the world, in March 2020, we went entirely virtual. Our team was always partially virtual, but the shift from being able to see some people in person every day to having to communicate entirely through digital channels was a learning curve. Even though we only had around 20 employees at the time, I found this shift to an entirely virtual environment required me to build a new skill: intentional context-setting, loosely defined as making sure every employee knew the context behind why we were focused on any given company- or department-wide priority.

advertisement

Before COVID, we did some of this context-setting via all staff meetings and emails. However, I could no longer have quick conversations with individual team members, letting them know that something was coming up, exchanging a new idea for a project, or giving a few seconds of feedback on a document I reviewed. In the second quarter of 2020, I learned to be much more intentional about all-staff memo-writing to make sure everyone was clear on company-wide initiatives and also proactively reaching out to individuals to check in on one-on-one items. Fast forward to 2022, we have almost 200 more employees than we did at the beginning of the pandemic. At this scale, I see one of my most important jobs as being thoughtful about how I’m not just providing context for company-wide initiatives but also working with company leaders across departments to make sure they are leaning into intentional context-setting.

advertisement

CREATING A SAFE SPACE FOR PROBLEM-SOLVING When Novo was a very small business, my job was split between setting the vision for the company as the CEO and also doing many of the day-to-day tasks that were required to build the business. I was a leader, manager, employee, office supply guy, janitor—and about 100 other jobs. As the company has grown and we’ve hired incredible people, my top priority is to create an environment where people feel they can come to me with problems they’re facing and know that it’s a safe space. It’s up to me to make sure they know I am there to support them and bring a solutions-oriented mindset to problems. They know I will listen, amplify, and protect their ideas. They also know that if I need to take action on a sensitive topic, I will keep their name out of it.

advertisement

GIVING CRITICAL FEEDBACK FROM A PLACE OF TRUST When you have a smaller team, you can have a more personal relationship with everyone. It’s easier to show your employees that you are truly invested in their success and want the best for them when the team is small. In some ways, it’s also easier to give critical feedback, as it may be easier for employees to see that you want them to be their best selves and grow into the next stages of their careers. As your company scales, you should bring on leaders that share your company’s philosophy and approach to nurturing employees and giving them feedback. Every company has a different style, and I’ve worked hard to emphasize what I like to call a “leading with love” approach. If you have someone’s best intentions at heart and invest in their growth, they are more likely to know that any feedback you’re providing is coming from the right place.

advertisement

FOCUSING ON SELF-IMPROVEMENT AS A LEADER I’ve long believed that a successful company requires everyone to be focused on self-improvement. A know-it-all, high-performer will always be less valuable than an employee who is committed to getting better at their job from one week to the next. Creating a culture of continuous self-improvement starts at the top. That is why I make a conscious effort to learn from all of my interactions with people, both internally and externally, and also work closely with a leadership coach.

advertisement

When I interviewed leadership coaches, I found a lot were similar to me. While getting advice from someone with a similar personality might have been more comfortable, it wouldn’t have pushed me to become a better leader. So, I decided to hire a coach at the opposite end of the spectrum from me—both as a person and a leader. Because of that, he offers a different perspective on issues that I face and is able to give me a more comprehensive understanding by augmenting my perspective. Above all, he’s honest with me. If he feels I’ve handled something wrong, he tells me and offers advice on what I could do better next time. As a leader of a small business, you’ll inevitably make mistakes or wish you had done something differently. Still, if you focus on continuous improvement, you and your business will always be better for it.

advertisement

Michael Rangel is the CEO and co-founder of Novo, the powerfully simple banking platform for small businesses.