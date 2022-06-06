These are the five books Bill Gates says you should read this summer

Bill Gates’s idea of a good summer book isn’t necessarily light beach reading: This year, his annual list of recommendations includes a novel about climate disaster, an analytical book about the technology that underlies everyday life (from energy to food production), and a book about political polarization in the U.S. But if you’re looking to learn something on your next vacation, you might want to give one of these a try. And Gates says that despite the weighty-sounding topics, the books aren’t a slog. “Each of the writers—three novelists, a journalist, and a scientist—was able to take a meaty subject and make it compelling without sacrificing any complexity,” he writes on his blog, Gates Notes.

Why We’re Polarized by Ezra Klein

“If you want to understand what’s going on with politics in the U.S. right now, this is the book to pick up,” Gates writes. Klein, a New York Times columnist, talks about the human tendency to make decisions based on group identity. While the book is about politics, “I thought it was also a fascinating look at human psychology,” Gates says in his post. “One of my main takeaways was that many of us might need to reframe how we think about changing someone’s mind.”

The Ministry for the Future by Kim Stanley Robinson

Set in the not-so-distant future, this “cli-fi” (climate fiction) novel opens during a deadly heat wave in India. A UN organization, called the Ministry for the Future, aims to protect future generations as the climate crisis gets even worse. “In Robinson’s story, there isn’t a single solution to climate change, just as there won’t be in the real world,” Gates writes. “Instead, he weaves together stories about many new policies and innovations, all of which work together to avert disaster. Some of these ideas are really intriguing, like the idea of the Ministry for the Future itself.”

The Power by Naomi Alderman

Gates’s daughter Jennifer recommended that he read this sci-fi novel focused on gender, with an unusual premise: What would happen if teenage girls suddenly had the physical power to create electric shocks that could hurt or kill men? “Reading about female characters who have been suffering with no recourse and suddenly have the power to defend themselves, I gained a stronger and more visceral sense of the abuse and injustice many women experience today,” Gates writes.