The wild 1980s Pontiac Stinger nailed the future of car design

Back in 1989, most cars were still boxy . To be premium was to add leather and power windows. Sedans were king, and aspired to match the suits everyone still wore to work. For adventure, you bought a sports car like the Pontiac Trans Am, or perhaps a Jeep Wrangler. #Vanlife was not a thing.

And then, from an impulse buried deep in societal consciousness, an audacious concept emerged from General Motors. It was the Pontiac Stinger, a sport utility vehicle designed for beach adventures. Admittedly, I’d never seen the Stinger before its promo video was unearthed by Digg last week, and the Pontiac brand has long been defunct. But now? I’m in love. Despite never going into production, the Stinger predicted a whole sector of the vehicle market to come, based around exploring and experience.

The Stinger was a two-door, four-seat car that was purpose-designed for beach goers—something like a street legal dune buggy. Carbon fiber paneling housed an open air, calf-height hole in the doors, revealing a bit of the driver’s skin like a bikini. You could put a window in this panel for rainy days, but Pontiac’s designers also mocked up a narrow “travel case and refreshment cooler” that slipped right inside the hole. That skinny cooler popped right out to set up with your picnic. Meanwhile, windows wrapped all the way over your head into the t-top roof, and they were removable to create a convertible feel.

Inside, the car was completely kitted out for sports and leisure. The interior featured a slick integrated tool kit hidden inside the dash paneling, a dust buster (yep! Dyson wasn’t making vacuums yet!), a garden hose (which sounds hilarious, but would be handy for rinsing off beach gear), and a matching stove and folding picnic bench that popped out of the back like a spare tire. Wetsuit material bucket seats weren’t afraid to get wet, even though they featured smart, electronic memory adjustments and drawer storage underneath. Finally, the rear seats could pop up 15 inches, allowing the people in the back to poke their heads out. It looks quite unsafe if the vehicle were in motion. Also, fun.