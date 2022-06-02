Tobacco companies say they don’t advertise to children, but this damning report suggests otherwise

Multinational tobacco companies, including British American Tobacco (BAT) and Philip Morris International (PMI), systematically advertise cigarettes to kids near playgrounds and schools in 42 countries, according to a study published today by the journal Tobacco Control .

With data collected between 2015 and 2021, the report’s analysis details how almost identical marketing tactics across these 40-plus global locations suggest that these advertising methods are part of a larger, coordinated attempt to expose young consumers to cigarette products.

“These findings highlight the contradictions underlying public claims made by the major tobacco companies, including their denial of marketing to youth and PMI’s self-proclaimed move towards a ‘smoke-free future,'” the study states.

Researchers analyzed marketing strategies between four major tobacco companies, BAT, PMI, Imperial Brands, and Japan Tobacco International (JTI). Near locations with children, such as parks and schools, cigarettes are also likely to be sold next to other sugary products, positioned at low eye level, featured as flavored products, and made available for purchase as single-cigarette sales.