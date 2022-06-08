Why an alignment strategy in meetings supports successful decision-making

You’ve probably been here before—the brainstorming sessions that contain a ton of great ideas, but reach no conclusion or direction for next steps. Or perhaps you think everyone has agreed on a solid strategy coming out of a planning session, but then plans fizzle because attendees’ pessimism undermines the ability to complete the goals. This is why I strongly believe leaders in any size company can benefit from a better way to collaborate during meetings, especially while operating in this new world of remote work.

Here’s how you can make smarter decisions, end meetings with real direction, and turn great ideas into actions the entire company can rally around. ADOPT AN ALIGNMENT STRATEGY For important activities like strategic planning, getting universal buy-in and alignment is critical for success. It also helps to get everybody in a meeting on the same page and working together. Since alignment can mean different things to different people, we’ve used a framework adapted from the “Plus Three” alignment strategy presented by Saj-Nicole Joni, co-author of The Right Fight, and Don Arnoudse in my company.

The Plus Three strategy demonstrates levels of buy-in and satisfaction with a decision. Getting clarity and support on important decisions is critical because if even one person on the team isn’t aligned, it reduces momentum and success. To visualize levels of support, we say we are “above” or “below the line.” For example, when team members are not on board with a decision, they’re below the line. They may simply have concerns about the direction (minus one), strongly oppose it (minus two), or they are so resistant they may plant seeds of doubt through the whole team (minus three). If they’re neutral, they’re at zero. On the other side, plus one means an individual generally agrees with the ideas on the table, but may be skeptical about implementation. Perhaps they don’t fully understand their role or how their department factors into the plan. Stakeholders at the plus-one stage could potentially undermine an idea during conversations with others and slip below the line quickly. Individuals in the plus-two stage generally support an idea and can visualize how to implement it, but something may prevent them from convincing others. This could mean clarifying the resources, team capabilities, or roles and responsibilities needed to get the idea across the finish line.

People who present as plus threes are your strongest supporters. At this level, they’re completely in favor of the plan and understand their role and contribution. Threes are typically called “raving fans” because they are 100% behind the plan, help others get on board, and have no doubts about its success. A quick way to assess alignment to an idea or new process prior to moving on in a meeting is to pause and ask everyone to hold up their fingers in alignment: fist for neutral or below the line or one, two, or three fingers for positive alignment. This provides an opportunity for everyone in the room to express their level of engagement, understanding, and support. If the room has not all reached twos and threes, more work needs to be done as a group for communication and education to improve clarity and buy-in. Those not in alignment must be able to articulate their resistance and what it will take to get in alignment so the project can move forward with complete support from the group. This does take some extra time and, of course, could blow up the agenda of a meeting if alignment is not reached. However, the time and resource savings of projects getting enthusiastic support from leadership are well worth it.

REAP THE BENEFITS OF ALIGNMENT Using this strategy to align your team members can empower each voice in the room to feel invested in the decision. It also provides clarity in knowing precisely what the project or initiative goals are and who is involved. This understanding gives a team the commitment, focus, and direction it needs to execute a specific plan, set priorities, and avoid the distraction of pet projects. When teams know exactly what their goals are and what’s necessary to achieve them, it can breed ownership and accountability. However, to achieve this level of alignment, you need all of your stakeholders at a plus-two or plus-three level. It’s vital to identify anyone hovering around the plus-one level or below on board through education, negotiation, and working toward consensus. For example, when you’re prioritizing initiatives during a strategic planning exercise, everyone must be fully engaged and at a plus-three level of alignment in order to achieve all initiatives. The universal buy-in this method delivers increases your chances of accomplishing set goals more effectively and efficiently.

ENSURE STAKEHOLDER COMMUNICATION Populate your meetings with people who are departmentally and cognitively diverse. Bring in voices that represent all the components of strategy, including the board, the voice of the customer, sales, and other stakeholders in the business. Establish rules in advance to make sure people aren’t swayed by the leadership hierarchy present in the meeting. For example, a senior executive’s plus-three might weigh more than someone else’s plus-one. This is a factor that depends heavily on company culture. Whether working in person at the office, remotely, or in hybrid settings, critical decisions require cross-functional communication and buy-in across many levels within the organization. Clear communication, understanding of the timelines, and most importantly the expected end result must be delivered multiple times at different levels of leadership in order to guarantee the accurate execution of a plan. Unless people have a safe space where they can share ideas and debate openly, it’s challenging to develop the clear 360-degree view you need to make good decisions.

So, how is your company performing against your strategic plans? As you review your current action items, determine if you’re actually making progress toward your annual goals. If not, it’s likely there’s a breakdown in alignment. If your efforts have fizzled, consider revisiting your plans with this alignment strategy to go from collaboration to action. Dr. Heidi Jannenga, PT, DPT, ATC, is the co-founder and Chief Clinical Officer of WebPT, the leading software solution for rehab therapists.