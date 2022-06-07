Why you should care about the SEC’s proposed climate rule

On March 21, 2022, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) issued Proposed Rule S7-10-22 : The Enhancement and Standardization of Climate-Related Disclosures for Investors. The proposed rule includes disclosure guidelines for publicly-traded companies around:

While your company may not be publicly traded, if you do significant business with a company that submits filings to the SEC (i.e., “SEC company”), you could get swept up in the 510 pages of disclosure requirements. And, ultimately, that’s a good thing. Here’s why.

In addition to disclosing emissions in their operations (Scope 1 and Scope 2), as the proposed rule stands, companies will be required to disclose value chain emissions (Scope 3) from 2023 to 2026. If you’re a supplier to an SEC company, that means you! Increased disclosure generally leads to increased reduction targets, as what’s made visible then becomes eligible to address. This is particularly true when what’s visible is also undesirable. In this case, GHG emissions are the uglier side of operations that you wish weren’t there.

As SEC companies seek to reduce their supply chain emissions, they must collaborate with suppliers to make reductions. SEC companies do not have the same level of control with suppliers as they do in their own operations, meaning they need to influence, encourage, and/or mandate continued business. Presuming you don’t simply get a mandate without any support, this development raises the potential for SEC companies to provide resources for their suppliers to make improvements.

The SME Climate Hub, established as a joint effort among several institutions, was set up to promote exactly this type of collaboration, if not directly related to the SEC rule. Ultimately, you should be proactive on your GHG emissions profile in the eyes of many investors and other potential customers, so this drive to include Scope 3 emissions as a material issue benefits you, as well, as it drives greater resources for clean value chains.