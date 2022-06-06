Should you invest in private equity?

When it comes to investing, most people think of stocks. For many reasons, they are right to do so. Not only are stocks one of the most popular investment assets on the planet, but they’re also some of the most reliable in terms of returns.

However, stocks are only available from publicly traded companies, meaning they represent only a small share of potential investment opportunities. If you want to broaden your horizons and explore an even wider field of potential business investments, you should remain open to private equity. WHAT IS PRIVATE EQUITY INVESTING? Like stock investing, private equity investing functions superficially in the sense that you’ll be providing a sum of capital in exchange for some kind of ownership or control over a business or organization. The main difference here is that the organization is privately funded, rather than publicly traded. This means it’s harder for investors to get involved, and the balance of risks and rewards is very different.

HOW DO YOU INVEST IN PRIVATE EQUITY? There are a few different ways you can invest in private equity: • Private investments. One option is to sniff out deals on your own, forging partnerships and volunteering your capital for ventures you become acquainted with. Angel investors and venture capitalists frequently spend time networking with other entrepreneurs, learning about new startups and potential deals they can review in the future. However, this method can be unreliable if you don’t already have a large network to work with or a reputation as a wealthy investor.

• Firms and funds. You may also work with a private equity firm or put together a fund of funds with other investors to invest in private equity. If you do this, you’ll be working with intermediaries and you won’t have as much direct control. However, you will gain access to a wider range of projects, provided you’re able to meet investment minimums. • Exchange-traded funds (ETFs). You might be familiar with ETFs as they relate to publicly traded stocks. Essentially, these funds are made up of many individual assets, allowing investors to buy and sell shares of an ETF rather than forcing them to make each individual asset acquisition. It’s possible to find ETFs that offer collections of private equity investments, rather than publicly traded stocks. • Special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs). It’s also possible to invest in SPACs, which function like shell companies that make private equity investments. These can be tricky to create and even trickier to invest in, as they present significant opportunities and risks.

THE BENEFITS OF PRIVATE EQUITY INVESTING Why would you consider private equity investing? These are some of the most important advantages: • Early access. In many cases, private equity investing lends itself to earlier access than public stock trading. Companies generally make an initial public offer (IPO) only after a period of initial growth. If you invest in an amazing company earlier, you could multiply your earnings many times over.

• High growth (and high risk). High-risk, high-reward investing is attractive to many investors, providing a significant potential upside to even modest investments. You may lose significant money in the process, but if you stick to your investment strategy, this could ultimately pay off for you. • Access to more industries and ventures. Opening the door to private equity investing gives you access to more industries and ventures, including some things that are not commonly publicly traded. For example, you can gain access to private startups and more organizations in the healthcare industry. • Potential for control. If you like the idea of having some direct influence over the future of a company, private equity investing could be for you. Owning shares of a publicly-traded company may entitle you to voting rights, depending on the type of shares you own, but you won’t feel like you’re in the director’s seat the way you might in certain private equity deals.

• Potential tax advantages. There are both legal and illegal ways for private equity firms to minimize taxes for investors. There are also some downsides to keep in mind. For example, depending on which approach you choose, you may be required to hit certain investment mediums. If you’re working with limited capital, some methods will be off-limits to you. Because private equity investments are often in earlier stages and with less publicly available information, they also present some higher risks and demand more thorough due diligence. SHOULD YOU MOVE FORWARD?

Whether you should move forward with private equity investing depends on your risk profile and your current goals. If you have significant available capital, access to potential deals, knowledge of the due diligence necessary for effective private equity investing, and a willingness to take some risks, private equity investing could be a perfect addition to your portfolio. Ty Foster is a Managing Director at Invest.net. An experienced investment professional, Ty resides in Salt Lake City, UT.