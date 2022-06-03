Managers, these are the 3 key people skills you need to succeed

The pandemic has caused just about everything to swing in one direction or another. As a consultant specializing in change, I’ve seen client after client looking for solutions to challenges they never saw coming.

More than two years in, having navigated remote work, hybrid work, return to office, mask-on-mask-off rules, the Great Resignation, the great re-assessment, and the great big deep breath we take at the beginning of every new day, I am witnessing a simple theme emerging. This will be critical and lasting far beyond COVID: People want to feel cared for, they want to stay connected, and they want the flexibility to figure out how to manage their situation their way—and managers hold the key.

People managers at every level of an organization are the cornerstone to success in difficult times. Through this pandemic, they have had to toss lifelines to so many of their team members—while they deal with similar situations in their own lives. The best of them are heroes in their own right.

Companies have invested in multiple efforts to help managers manage remotely. And, they’ve invested plenty of hours helping managers understand brand new policies around sick time, vaccines, contact tracing, Zoom etiquette, and so much more.