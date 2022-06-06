This simple, stylish digital picture frame has replaced social media in my life

I’ve long lusted over Samsung’s gorgeous Frame TV , which doubles as a digital picture frame with access to more than 1,400 works of art. The prospect of having the entirety of public domain hanging in my living room is endlessly appealing. So when Aura Frames , a 10-year-old, New York-based company that makes easy-to-use, smart digital photo frames, asked to send me a sample of their Mason Luxe model, I thought it might be the next best thing. I never anticipated it’d be my favorite item in my kitchen.

The Aura Mason Luxe is one of the brand’s five models; at $250, it’s the midpoint in their price range. (Aura frames start at $180 and go up to $400.) My only previous experience with a digital frame is one I bought for my grandmother more than a decade ago that eventually became a high(ish)-tech paperweight when SD cards turned into a hassle. But to call the Aura similar to that antiquated model is a disservice, as digital picture frames have evolved. The Mason Luxe model features a 2K, 9.7″ screen—giving you a 4:3 aspect ratio, allowing photos to appear as full-scale, crisp, and vibrant as they do on your phone screen. You can shuffle through images at your chosen cadence, control the frame view its touchpad or on an accompanying app, and easily add other members to your privacy settings, so they can directly upload or email photos to the queue.

We loaded our Mason Luxe with photos from vacations, celebrations, and funny moments that we’ve romanticized but wouldn’t typically get printed out and framed. You can add videos that are up to 30-seconds long. We’ve discovered how wonderful it is to eat dinner while our friends dance at a wedding behind us. (There’s a built-in speaker—along with the ability to turn off the raucous sound when the memory is better than the lubricated singing.) I scanned old, delicate photos from our families’ irreplaceable albums to our cycle. And I’d be lying if I said I don’t tear up sometimes when I walk in for a slice of toast to see my now-late grandmother (the one with the failed digital frame) waving “hello” from her nursing home.

We granted access to some family members, which was easy enough, but does require registration and privacy agreements on their end. Visiting my partner’s family in Ireland has been nearly impossible through the pandemic, and it’s been a small comfort to wake up to photos of his rapidly growing nephews and niece popping up in the frame. I ditched Facebook and Instagram a few years ago. The Aura frame has given me back the main value those platforms offered, without requiring me to sign away my life.