Sheryl Sandberg steps down from Facebook-parent Meta, leaving behind a mixed legacy

Sheryl Sandberg announced in a Facebook post Wednesday that her 14-year tenure with Meta (formerly known as Facebook) has come to an end.

In 2008, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg recruited Sandberg, who had served at Google, to come in and build the advertising business, which targets ads based on the personal data the platform aggressively collects from a user pool that’s now swelled to nearly three billion. Sandberg’s power in the company only increased, and she continued to make strategic decisions collaboratively with Zuckerberg.

“Sitting by Mark’s side for these 14 years has been the honor and privilege of a lifetime,” Sandberg wrote in the post. “Mark is a true visionary and a caring leader. He sometimes says that we grew up together, and we have. He was just 23 and I was already 38 when we met.”

Sandberg’s post goes on to say that she’s “not entirely sure” what her future will hold, but that it will likely lean toward “focusing more on my foundation and philanthropic work.” She says her transition out has begun and that she’ll be all the way out this fall. “I still believe as strongly as ever in our mission, and I am honored that I will continue to serve on Meta’s board of directors,” she wrote.