Thank you Herb!

Every business magazine and business student knows something about Southwest Airlines (SWA). My favorite business leader, Herb Kelleher, who was so significant in making SWA the admired company it is today has retired as Chairman of the Board. I have held off talking about this wonderful company because I was certain that I would only be redundant. I choose to add my two-cents today because airline customers are recently being charged extra by other airlines for things like, baggage of all things! Why are airlines like American resorting to these tactics? Just look at the price signs on the local gasoline stations. The same rising costs have created a crisis at airliner fuel stations. Most airlines have not prepared for these huge rises in jet fuel and are now making their customers pay the price for their inept management. Why hasn’t SWA followed suit?

Under Mr.

Kelleher’s direction, SWA began storing fuel as far back as their

beginning years to meet just such a fuel crunch as being experienced

today. What began as a small Texas airline, Southwest has grown to

become one of the largest airlines in the U.S. Today, Southwest

Airlines flies over 104 million passengers a year to 64 cities all

across the country, and they do it more than 3,400 times a day. What

makes SWA unique?

More than 36 years ago, Rollin King and Herb

Kelleher got together and decided to start a different kind of airline.

They began with one simple notion: If

you get your passengers to their destinations when they want to get

there, on time, at the lowest possible fares, and make darn sure they

have a good time doing it, people will fly your airline. And you know what? They were right.

For those of you who are not all that familiar with the SWA roots, here is a short synopsis:

Founded

in 1971, Southwest Airlines began to establish a consistent pattern of

deviating from convention. In 1978 the airline industry was deregulated

and 120 plus airlines have gone bankrupt since. Why, in this difficult

environment, has SWA continued to grow and thrive? Notably, SWA is the

only airline to continuously show a profit every year since 1973. How

has SWA managed to increase its traffic by as much as 139%? Here are

some facts that might help to understand how SWA has achieved this

incredible record:

* The company consistently leads the industry

in low fares and dominates the short haul market with an average of 60%

market share.

* The company serves over 2400 customers per employee

annually – making SWA employees by far the most productive workforce in

the airline industry.

* Employee turnover averages 6.4% – again one of the best records in the industry.

* SWA is consistently ranked in the top 100 of the best U.S. companies to work for.

* They have never been forced to lay off employees regardless of external market factors such as recession or high fuel prices.

*They have the best record for baggage handling in the industry.

* They have the best on-time performance record.

* Fewest customer complaints.

* Youngest fleet of airplanes, and the best safety record!

If

the above does not convince you that SWA is doing something unique,

consider they can turn around an airplane at the gate in 15 minutes.

Thats a full 10 minutes faster than their nearest competitor. This

allows them to operate with 35 fewer aircraft.