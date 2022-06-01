Kim Kardashian launches skincare brand with Coty

Ever since Kim Kardashian shut down her cosmetics company KKW Beauty for a post-divorce surname-shedding rebrand in 2021, fans have eagerly awaited the reality television star’s return to the beauty industry. Kardashian today announced the imminent launch of SKKN BY KIM, a skincare collection developed in collaboration with Coty , and scheduled to go on sale via direct-to-consumer channels on June 21.

The nine-piece collection includes a foaming cleanser, toner, a mechanical and enzymatic exfoliator, two serums—hyaluronic acid and vitamin C8—face cream, eye cream, vitamin C oil drops, and a night oil. The products are priced from $43 to $95 and housed in refillable containers, with available refills sold in eco-friendly packaging.

Kardashian, whose entrepreneurial ventures range from Skims shapewear to mobile games, has long waged a public battle with psoriasis, a skin condition that can lead to the formation of itchy, scaly patches on the face and body. She says her interest in skincare innovations was inspired by her own journey.

“What began as a psoriasis diagnosis became the catalyst for my journey of skincare discoveries, inspiring me to learn more about my skin and how to care for it,” Kardashian said in a statement. “Working with some of the top dermatologists and estheticians over the years has given me the incredible opportunity to learn from their expertise—and I knew I had to share my learnings.”