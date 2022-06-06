Designers love these bags made from truck tarps. Now you can create your own

This has always been the vision behind the Swiss company Freitag. The brand, founded in 1993 by brothers Daniel and Marcus Freitag, is known for its one-of-a-kind bags made from industrial materials like truck tarps, bicycle inner tubes, and car airbags. Now, the brand is putting the creative process into customers’ hands with a new platform called F-Cut that allows you to design your own bag by digitally cutting pieces from an actual truck tarp.

On F-Cut, you can scroll through 30 to 50 digitized images of actual tarps. You then drag the four shapes for a messenger bag onto the tarp you’ve chosen, playing around with the placement to create patterns. (Or, you can pull from multiple tarps and combine then.) When you finalize your design, you can purchase the bag for $320. Freitag will cut the tarp to your specifications, sew the pieces together, and send it to you. The entire experience happens live, so as you’re cutting shapes on a tarp, you might see another user placing shapes on that same tarp. Since each tarp is unique, if you don’t cut fast enough, you might lose the one you had your eye on.

Lis Isenegger, communications lead at Freitag, says F-Cut isn’t just meant to be a fun experience, it also serves as an important storytelling device that brings the customer into the process of sustainable manufacturing. When you buy an already-made bag, it can be hard to envision that its materials had a previous life on the back of a truck. But by taking part in the design process, you can see the the full tarp–complete with all of its imperfections like discolorations and stains–and transform it into something new.