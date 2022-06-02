To help displaced Ukrainians, a new campaign will send thousands of bikes to Lviv

Each day, Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion arrive in the western city of Lviv, around 40 miles from the Polish border. Some keep going and are only there temporarily. But by some estimates, Lviv now has an extra 200,000 residents—and the city is trying to figure out logistical challenges like where everyone can live, and how they can move around as city streets and buses and trains get more crowded.

One answer to the transportation challenge is bikes: In a new campaign, a group in Denmark will be sending donated bicycles to Lviv from Copenhagen, a city with more bikes than people. Lviv will also be building new pop-up bike lanes to help make it easier to get around.

“Our city has become the main hub for people who are escaping the war, especially women and children, and elderly people who are not able to fight,” says Orest Oleskiv, head of the Transport Office in Lviv. As the war drags on, many are now making more permanent plans to stay in Lviv, and getting jobs so they have enough money to survive. But just getting to work is difficult. Some arrived with cars, but as fuel prices keep rising, and gas stations often run out of fuel, fewer people in Lviv are able to drive. That’s making public transportation more crowded and harder to use. Other displaced people can’t afford to ride the bus, especially as the city has had to increase fares because of the rising cost of diesel.

Last month, Oleskiv and others in Lviv reached out to Copenhagen-based cycling infrastructure guru Mikael Colville-Andersen, founder of the urban bike consultancy Copenhagenize, for help. “They said, ‘Hey, can we just get bikes from somewhere? Everybody’s sending humanitarian aid,'” Colville-Andersen says. He knew that Denmark had a surplus of bicycles; even in the courtyard of his own apartment building, he and other residents get rid of dozens of unwanted bikes each year. “Twice a year, we clean up all the bikes that nobody wants,” he says.