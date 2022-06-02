18% of offices are vacant. Here’s a brilliant idea for how to use that space

Stretching across 44,000 square feet, the 28 artist studios were provided by Silver Art Projects, a nonprofit that aims to run residency programs in prime property developments like 4 WTC. The concept is simple: Artists need space to work; developers have it in spades. Now gearing up for its third year, Silver Art Projects’ main goal remains to support artists being priced out of the city. But it also offers an accidental (and replicable) model for what to do with all of those office floors the pandemic left vacant.

Three years into the pandemic, office buildings around the country are still riddled with vacancies: 18.1% of office space is vacant, according to Moody’s Analytics. One in five offices are empty in San Francisco; over 12% are vacant in Manhattan, up from 7.8% two years ago; and another 12.5% are empty in Detroit. Some of those empty offices have been turned into schools, others into housing, but in New York City, skyrocketing rents have pushed artists to outer boroughs, making empty Manhattan offices the perfect contender for studios.

Silver Art Projects was founded in 2018 by Cory Silverstein and Joshua Pulman, two college friends who met in business school, then went on to work for Tishman Speyer and Goldman Sachs, respectively. “Because so many people come [to New York City], artists are forced out because it becomes so expensive,” says Pulman. “The concept was to flip that on its head and bring artists back but do it in a way where we could meaningfully engage with employees and tenants.”