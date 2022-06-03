NASA’s Capstone mission will test-drive Gateway’s lunar orbit

The microwave-sized Cislunar Autonomous Positioning System Technology Operations and Navigation Experiment (CAPSTONE) is slated to launch June 6 aboard a Rocket Lab Electron rocket from New Zealand for a four-month journey to orbit. There, it will spend six to 18 months measuring radiation impact and gauging how computer models match up to actual orbital characteristics and propulsion requirements. It will also test next-generation operating tools and communication abilities with Earth and other spacecraft. At mission’s end, the probe will crash onto the lunar surface.

“In the context of Gateway, the power of the orbit with larger missions is it marries the upsides of a low lunar orbit, which is surface access to the Moon, with benefits of the distant retrograde orbit, further away from the Moon, [which] is the fuel efficiency,” says Jenn Gustetic, director of NASA’s Early-Stage Innovations and Partnerships for Small Business Innovation Research. “It provides different capabilities for human exploration.”

The $30 million mission is among NASA’s initial steps for its return-to-the-Moon Artemis program. Capstone will test the eventual orbit of the Gateway lunar outpost that will serve as a springboard to the lunar surface or outward to Mars and beyond. The unique elliptical shape of its orbit, which requires a week to complete, offers better fuel economy and strategic launch points. Balanced between Earth, Moon, Sun, and even Jupiter gravities, it’s a stable loop that requires ten times less propulsion for a spacecraft to maintain than a low-altitude circular orbit, bringing Capstone within 1,000 miles of the lunar South pole and 43,500 miles over the other. It also provides the advantage of an unobstructed view of Earth for uninterrupted communication between the Earth and Moon.