Why you can’t retain talent with annual reviews and raise budgets

Managers and employees keep asking different versions of the same question:

Why can’t I keep my best employees for more than a few years? Why do I only get a good raise when I get a new job? In tech, we made the retention problem worse by trying to solve it with cold brew on tap and unlimited vacation. Perks don’t reward performance. They buy managers time from having to decide what individuals actually deserve.

Compensation shows people how much they’re worth. But instead of approaching it with the same agile, iterative problem-solving skills tech claims to value, we have adopted the same outdated and impractical compensation structures used by the biggest corporations. It confuses equality with equity—reducing fairness instead of bias—and it’s costing us our best talent. The solution requires treating compensation as a direct reflection of each individual’s value to the company and to the market. TWO NORMS ARE SENDING YOUR BEST PEOPLE ELSEWHERE

As a manager at some of the biggest businesses in tech, I always faced two big hurdles handed down by finance: raise pools and annual cycles. Finance is not offering up these ideas maliciously; they just operate in standard fiscal business timeframes and have to forecast the costs of everyone’s salaries for the year. They think they have to, at least. What they don’t realize is that these two ideas are keeping leadership from rewarding and retaining the best people. As your team gets better, the market values them more than the 1%-5% raise you’re allowed to give once a year. Eventually, they have to leave or lose out on the salary they deserve. Meanwhile, the people who don’t get better are happy to get the 1%-5% annual raise and content to stay long after they stop being valuable to your organization. Let’s look at the reality of both.

RAISE POOLS At one of my former employers, we celebrated our most profitable quarter and year-to-date with a big party. Soon after, managers were given a roughly 2% budget to distribute annual raises across our whole team, regardless of how much different members of the team contributed. Pooling the raise as one chunk of money to ration created a zero-sum game. Rewarding one person meant taking something away from another. Sharing in those record-setting profits would have done a lot more to show how much the staff was valued than a party. But the company was going off of what was forecast in the last fiscal year. The raise pool didn’t reflect how the company was doing right now any more than it reflected how each individual was performing. We suffered significant attrition.

ANNUAL CYCLES Finance does its planning once a year. In technology, an entire language can overtake your work in a year. If your staff waited to assess new tools until the calendar said so, your business would fail. And yet we wait to reward employees for new learnings or great work until it’s “time.” There is one way an employee can break out of the annual review cycle, though—even to force the raise pool: get an offer from somewhere else.

YOUR PEOPLE WON’T WAIT FOR YOU TO FIGURE OUT COMPENSATION This approach worked for a long time for companies, not for the employees who only saw minor salary gains no matter how they grew and contributed. It took a lot of work to change jobs, and employees would accept some amount of pay disparity to avoid it. Today, it can be harder for good talent to keep turning down job offers. And with tech companies among the first to adopt permanent work-from-home policies, the friction of a new city or new commute is gone. Employees have incredible bargaining power, and they’re not shy to use it.

A job offer asks the market to do what companies aren’t—value the employee based on their skills. As a manager, I saw great people leave because they realized their value in the market and they weren’t getting it where they were. I couldn’t blame them. When I was trying to hire a new employee, I was always able to make an offer for a competitive salary. Yet, I couldn’t keep the all-star employees I already had. YOUR COMPENSATION HAS TO MATCH THE MARKET—AND MOVE WITH IT As a CEO today, I don’t just want to hire the best people. I want to keep the people I already have. To do that, we assess compensation every month for every employee. I want them to know immediately when they’re doing something valuable—and to know when they’re not growing.

We start by thinking about how an employee would be viewed somewhere else: • What offer could they get if they left us right now? Then we consider the intangibles, or how much they’re worth to us.

• Would we meet that offer, beat that offer, or wish them the best of luck? • What would it cost to replace them if they left? These questions take into account the skills someone could not put on a résumé, such as how much energy they give to their team versus how much they take. By asking them, we’re able to compensate for some of the emotional labor that people take on, as well as the company-specific knowledge that makes them more valuable to us than they might be in the market.

LEAN COMPENSATION LEAVES NO ONE IN THE DARK The thought of having to evaluate employees monthly may sound cumbersome. But if you look at monthly compensation checks for what they are—methods to keep your best employees and reduce the cost of hiring and onboarding—it’s an asset. A monthly review shines a light on what team members are doing well or not. Software development skills are common. The drive to be better and make those around you work better is tough to find. A new model of compensation is needed to retain top talent.

Austin Vance is CEO of Focused Labs, a software development firm. Formerly he was Director at PayPal and Managing Director at Pivotal.