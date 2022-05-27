Why Shopify is doubling down on crypto—even after the crash

The cryptocurrency market took a heavy tumble in May, with Bitcoin still down some 22% since the beginning of the month. But despite all that, Shopify announced that it was partnering with Crypto.com to allow the more than 2 million businesses using the Shopify platform to accept more forms of cryptocurrency as payment.

Shopify was relatively early to the crypto scene: Its customers have had the option to accept payments in cryptocurrency since 2013. The company already had partnerships with Coinbase and BitPay, and in April the company added third-party payment service Strike to the list.

The latest partnership with Crypto.com allows businesses on Shopify to accept more than 20 types of cryptocurrencies as payment, including Bitcoin, Ether, Dogecoin, and Litecoin, as well as stablecoins like TrueUSD and USD Coin.

Of course, the volatility of the crypto market of late may give some retailers pause about accepting those payments in cryptocurrency. And Shopify’s stock has recently been pummeled—down more than 70% this year—as many large online retailers missed earnings projections. Still, Shopify says it is banking on the future of digital currency.