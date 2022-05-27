Loneliness, social isolation, and financial exploitation can go hand in hand for older adults

As Americans approach their golden years, many expect to spend time on the golf course, going on an RV tour of National Parks, or spending time with their grandchildren. Unfortunately, falling for financial scams is also becoming an increasingly common fixture of old age, too, especially for seniors who may be more socially isolated than others.

Americans over the age of 50 who are either lonely or dissatisfied with their personal relationships are more likely to fall for financial scams, according to the findings of a study from researchers at the Keck School of Medicine of USC, which was published in the journal Aging & Mental Health. The study involved collecting data from 26 age 50+ adults over a six-month period, and found that “individuals with higher interpersonal dysfunction relative to others in the study reported greater FEV [financial exploitation vulnerability] throughout the 6-month observation period. Increased loneliness and social dissatisfaction, relative to one’s average level, predicts subsequent increases in FEV, and may be an imminent risk factor for exploitation.”

The study is also noteworthy because it is the first time that researchers have been able to pinpoint loneliness and or social isolation as a factor that can potentially make an older adult more vulnerable to financial scams, according to one of the study’s authors, Duke Han of the Kick School.

Loneliness and social isolation are fairly widespread issues among America’s older population, too. More than a third of adults over the age of 45 are lonely, and a quarter of those over 65 may be considered socially isolated, per a 2020 report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (NASEM). Aside from numerous potential physical problems caused by isolation—including increased dementia risk, higher depression rates, and potentially a higher chance of having a stroke or heart attack, the NASEM report outlines—we now know that it can lead to financial ills as well.