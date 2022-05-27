Ikea just redesigned one of its most popular products. Here’s why

First launched in 1979, Ikea’s budget-friendly Billy Bookcase is one of the most popular pieces of furniture in the world. Having sold over 160 million units over the past 43 years, you’ve seen it everywhere from college dorms to pricey homes.

Now, as part of its plan to become a circular company by 2030, Ikea announced a significant redesign to its iconic bookshelf—to make it a more repairable product with a smaller material footprint. It uses fewer plastic parts in the interest of sustainability—but also less real wood, too.

Launching in Asia this July but in 2024 everywhere else, the new Billy will get rid of the pesky nails that attach its back panel, replacing them with pop-in snap fittings. Anyone who’s built a piece of budget furniture will appreciate the upgrade, as hammering nails into thin sheets of wood is always tenuous. The upgrade will also come in handy during a move, as the lack of nails allows the Billy to be disassembled and reassembled for transit. Ikea also notes that it will make the Billy easier to repair, because if one piece is damaged, it’s easier to change it out.

The other major changes to the Billy happen across its wood facade. Ikea has swapped out its wood veneer (which was extremely thin-cut wood grain that it glued on top of its engineered MDF boards) for foil paper. Foil paper is an increasingly popular product for furniture and home decor, as it’s essentially a wallpaper that you can wrap onto a product with a bit of adhesive. Ikea says its new foil paper will allow more, modernized colors, like walnut. It’s also a zero-waste process to put the paper on, while Ikea promises that the paper will be more durable to chipping and scratching than the existing wood veneer. But it’s worth noting that to get all this durability, foil paper is generally coated in polyurethane, which is a plastic. So, even as the new Billy eliminates some plastic—by wrapping its foil paper around the shelf fronts, replacing plastic guards that currently protect its edges—Ikea is still wrapping its entire wood product in plastic to do its job.