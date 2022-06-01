13 ways to create memorable ad campaigns that build business Here’s how to stand out in a noisy marketplace.

If you want to make the most of your marketing investment, then focus on the pulse of consumer behavior patterns and where they need the most attention. In addition, connecting emotionally and socially with your target audience members will keep them coming back to your brand every time if you continue to share a purpose that they can relate to wholeheartedly.

Below, 13 Fast Company Executive Board members share some best practices of how you can implement more creativity in your promotions and bring targeted audience members together who will support you every time. 1. INFUSE EMOTIONAL INTELLIGENCE WITH CREATIVITY. You must work to bring emotional understanding into the creative process as early as possible as consumers today are in complete control and need to feel both loved and valued at every touchpoint. Emotional contextualization is critical to making personalization at scale possible, which is essential to launching memorable campaigns that matter. – Billee Howard, BRANDthrō

2. BE SPECIFIC IN YOUR TARGET MARKETING. Know who you’re talking to because nobody wants to be spammed with generic ads that are designed to be one-size-fits-all. With the right technology and approach, companies can now tailor ad campaigns to reach specific audiences, depending on their individual preferences and needs. If you want a consumer to show interest in who you are as a brand, you need to show interest in who they are as a person. – Sara Varni, Attentive 3. SET YOUR COMPANY APART FROM SIMILAR COMPETITORS.

As a business leader, you’ll want to help your company stand out from their competitors. So, give your potential clients something different to buy into and something that will be worthwhile. – Chris Omark, Polly 4. BE INTENTIONAL WITH YOUR AD PLACEMENTS. Ads should be placed in contextually relevant situations. For instance, food advertisements will be most effective next to cooking videos. Alcohol ads may work best as an out-of-home campaign in a nightlife district at 10 p.m. Consumers are more likely to appreciate an ad when the placement makes intuitive sense. – Chris Grosso, Intersection

5. CHAMPION YOUR CUSTOMERS’ EXPERIENCES. Tell a story through your customer’s eyes. Your customer is your best salesperson and will help you build a solid reputation among future customers. Champion your customer to tell a compelling story. – Kyle Lacy, Seismic 6. TRIGGER ONE EMOTIONAL RESPONSE (AND STICK TO IT).

The most memorable ads trigger some type of emotional response, whether that’s joy, empathy, anger, fear, desire, hope or some other emotion. Pick one and stick with it for a while. That’s how you create a brand that stands for something. If you keep bouncing around with a new angle every marketing cycle, you’re not building anything, you’re starting over. – Jan Bednar, ShipMonk 7. ALIGN VISUAL AND MESSAGING WITH THE BRAND’S PROMISE. Emotions are reflections of how humans see the brand’s message and how they interpret the intention of the campaign. Therefore, keeping the campaign design visuals and messaging on point and accurate to the brand’s promise ensures a long-term impression, user engagement and consumer loyalty. – Goran Paun, ArtVersion

8. DON’T MAKE YOUR CAMPAIGN LOOK LIKE AN ADVERTISEMENT. As unordinary as it may sound, make every effort to make it not look like an ad campaign. Work very hard to deliver both emotional and business value when you do your planning. The best relationship always starts with giving, so, make sure you are honest in your messaging to provide value first without any expectations. – Andrei Kasyanau, Glorium Technologies 9. MEET YOUR AUDIENCE IN THE MOMENT.

The messaging of ads should be synonymous with their targeting. If you watch a football game, you will see countless ads related to the sport of football. Brands know that at that time, the best way to connect with their audience is to meet them in the moment. – Mendel Cohen , Krafted Digital 10. COMMUNICATE YOUR MISSION. As we navigate through the age of social media and online hyperconnectivity, creating a positive impression through an ad campaign has gotten a bit more difficult, given the omnipresence of advertising online. The good news is that this connectedness gives us room as leaders to advertise to our desired clientbase directly. An effective ad campaign tells a story and communicates your mission. – Brandon Pena, BrandON Media Group

11. RAISE AWARENESS THAT BRINGS PEOPLE TOGETHER. To create a long-lasting impression, the ad campaign needs to connect with the target audience on functional, emotional, and social levels. A campaign centered around value-driven on-field and off-field practices can help amplify its impact, by raising awareness and building meaningful relationships that go beyond individual products or people and bring communities together for the common good. – Gayatri Keskar, Material ConneXion 12. KEEP TELLING YOUR STORY.

You can leave a positive impression through your ad campaign by telling a story that is personal and consistent. Weave a story through your campaign and tell that story consistently. Stick to your aesthetic and continue to make your audience feel like a part of this narrative. Keep this narrative consistent across mediums over time. This will make your ad campaign more impactful and effective. – Candice Georgiadis, Digital Agency, Inc 13. MAKE A LASTING AND BENEFICIAL IMPRESSION. Lasting impressions through ads are not just ads that entertain, but those that have the added benefits of impactful social awareness for something greater than the product or service they are promoting. The best ads not only transcend the product or service itself but they also tie into what the company does on a much larger scale to fulfill the movement. – Tyrone Foster, InvestNet, LLC