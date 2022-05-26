Joby Aviation stock jumps after air taxi company nabs critical FAA certificate ahead of schedule

Joby Aviation, the Santa Cruz, California-based air taxi company, has reached a major milestone. The company says it has been granted the first of three certificates from the Federal Aviation Administration needed to begin commercial passenger flights.

Officially known as a Part 135 Air Carrier Certificate, the FAA granted Joby the certification ahead of schedule. Joby says it did not expect to get the Air Carrier Certificate until the second half of 2022, but with it, Joby can now begin on-demand commercial air taxi operations.

Joby’s ultimate goal is to launch an air taxi service comprised of all-electric vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs) by 2024. An aerial ride share service could revolutionize transport in and between large urban areas. Joby’s eVTOLs can reach speeds of 200 mph and travel 150 miles on a single charge.

Joby still needs two more certificates from the FAA before its eVTOLs can begin ferrying passengers through the skies, but those are expected to be granted by the company’s 2024 service launch date.