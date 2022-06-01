In the wake of the Uvalde shooting, surveillance tech is not the answer

When an indescribable tragedy was inflicted upon Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, we saw the predictable platitudes. We saw well-worn promises of changes that will never come. And we saw growing frustration that so many political leaders are willing to sacrifice children on the altar of the Second Amendment. But we also saw a comparatively newer element of the post-shooting ritual rear its ugly head: the increasingly insistent claims that technology can magically keep our kids safe. It won’t.

In the days since the attack, we’ve heard from seemingly every surveillance vendor on the market, each promising that their tech will somehow be the solution to America’s gun-violence problem. Just days before the Uvalde attack, the CEO of the controversial metal detector firm Evolv positioned his firm in the Washington Post as the panopticon panacea, claiming his product would “democratize security.” In response to criticism that his error-plagued metal detector is just as likely to alert officers to laptops as it was guns, Evolv hid behind claims that public scrutiny might endanger the company’s proprietary algorithm. Once again, the tech companies are frantic to ensure the public won’t look behind the curtain.

Evolv is far from the only firm trying to profit from tragedy. Clearview AI, which first received global condemnation for taking billions of photos from social media and other websites to create its facial recognition software, announced the same day as the Uvalde shooting that it was working to bring facial recognition to schools. The move came just weeks after the company agreed to stop sales to private companies as part of a settlement with the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

Tech companies weren’t the only ones claiming that surveillance would be the solution. For feckless politicians unwilling to stand up to gun companies, the magical thinking of surveillance “solutionism” offers an easy out. In his speech last week before the National Rifle Association (NRA)’s annual convention, former President Donald Trump called for “strong exterior fencing, metal detectors, and the use of new technology” in order to prevent more mass shootings. At the same conference, Texas Senator Ted Cruz said schools should simply “buy every metal detector known to man.” But the truth is that none of those measures would work to prevent tragedies like the Uvalde shooting. After all, Robb Elementary itself had taken preventative surveillance measures.