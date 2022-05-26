Why buyer intent and content will drive B2B’s e-commerce boom

Once left to major online fashion retailers, e-commerce is now a powerful tool that marketers across B2B and B2C can leverage to drive online sales with alternative data signals. Fueled by the ongoing pandemic and the Great Reshuffle , B2B e-commerce revenue climbed to $9.9 trillion in 2020 and is expected to double to nearly $21 trillion by 2027.

Yet, we B2Bers have long been treated like a lefty in a righty’s world as B2C players rack up consideration and purchase power. B2B marketers know what I mean, since we often use data, like consumer identity and social identity, that was built to help B2C businesses reach their target audiences. In the past, our tools were not purpose-built.

Now, we’re counting on new tools—and doubling down on those that were purpose-built for B2B—to help us level the playing field. Solutions that bring forward buyer intent data, which are digital signals like social likes/shares, web visits and clicks, and professional identity—a new way of thinking about segmentation that builds anonymous groups based on data points like role, function, and company—provide a great opportunity for B2B.

With an e-commerce boom afoot, B2B companies should leverage these types of alternative signals to maximize their marketing budgets and ensure they are reaching buyers at the right time. B2B brands should think of this data as fuel for their marketing engines because 95% of businesses are not in the market for most goods and services at any one time. Using intent data to target advertising and other marketing efforts will be imperative as we navigate the next frontier of B2B and e-commerce becomes a regular way of conducting business.