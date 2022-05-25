advertisement
How to help Uvalde school shooting victims: 4 things you can do right now

Nineteen children were gunned down at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. It is America’s 27th school shooting of the year.

By Michael Grothaus2 minute Read

On Tuesday, an 18-year-old man entered the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, where he shot to death 19 children and two adults while further injuring another 15 children. As NPR reports, the Uvalde school shooting was America’s 27th school shooting of the year (we are only in the 22nd week of 2022) and the 212th mass shooting since January 1, 2022.

Politicians subservient to the gun lobby responded in the typical ways when making suggestions on what could be done to prevent future tragedies, yet without meaningful gun control reform, America’s schools are likely to remain a shooting gallery.

As for helping those caught in the aftermath of the Uvalde elementary school shooting, here’s how you can help the victims right now:

Finally, numerous people on Twitter and elsewhere are pointing out that if you want to help prevent another Uvalde, you should exercise your right to vote in the next election:

About the author

Michael Grothaus is a novelist, journalist, and former screenwriter. His debut novel EPIPHANY JONES is out now from Orenda Books. You can read more about him at MichaelGrothaus.com

