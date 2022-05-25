How to help Uvalde school shooting victims: 4 things you can do right now

On Tuesday, an 18-year-old man entered the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, where he shot to death 19 children and two adults while further injuring another 15 children. As NPR reports, the Uvalde school shooting was America’s 27th school shooting of the year (we are only in the 22nd week of 2022) and the 212th mass shooting since January 1, 2022.
Politicians subservient to the gun lobby responded in the typical ways when making suggestions on what could be done to prevent future tragedies, yet without meaningful gun control reform, America’s schools are likely to remain a shooting gallery.
As for helping those caught in the aftermath of the Uvalde elementary school shooting, here’s how you can help the victims right now:
- GoFundMe has a hub for the Uvalde school shooting. Currently, it lists three fundraisers: one to help with the burial costs of one of the children shot dead, and the other two to raise funds to go directly to the victims’ families.
- The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center is asking people to donate blood at an emergency drive today from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Herby Ham Activity Center, 248 FM Rd 3447, Bloodmobile, Uvalde, Texas, 78801. STBT provided blood after the shooting.
- University Health in San Antonio, Texas, which treated some of the victims, is also asking for blood donations.
If you are looking for ways to help, please consider donating blood. Your donation can help ensure we have supplies immediately available for the victims of this tragic shooting.
Our donor room has availability the rest of the week. Please schedule online: https://t.co/0F2lKDqYzO
— University Health (@UnivHealthSA) May 24, 2022
Our hearts are with the Uvalde community. ❤️ We are hosting an emergency blood drive tomorrow at Herby Ham Activity Center from 9 am to 2 pm. Walk-ins are welcome or you can schedule your appointment here: https://t.co/6KKgHW79zo
— South Texas Blood & Tissue (@connectforlife) May 24, 2022
Finally, numerous people on Twitter and elsewhere are pointing out that if you want to help prevent another Uvalde, you should exercise your right to vote in the next election:
If you value our nation's children, this Nov., vote Democrat overwhelmingly for passage of legislation for COMMON SENSE gun control.#Uvalde https://t.co/gZWWZU0IdR
— Ntw (@MillionMomsMeet) May 25, 2022
Republicans will never do anything about gun violence. After the massacre in Uvalde, the GOP will go back to attacking Democrats for wanting gun control. We have a great opportunity to vote these radical right wing extremists out of office. #RepublicansAreTheProblem
— Blue Democrat (@VoteBlue24) May 24, 2022
Two reasons why you should vote Democrat in 2022:
Buffalo
Uvalde#RepublicansAreTheProblem#RepublicansAreDestroyingAmerica
— K. Lux (@LuxK) May 25, 2022
Uvalde.
To help curb this is to vote Democrat.
We all know it.
We couldn't stop drunk driving completely but that hasn't stopped us from stricter laws to do it.
We need more (D)s in House/Senate to overcome (R)s; Manchin's (D) & Sinema's (D) opposition. https://t.co/RqHTRaay7U
— Marc Johnson ???????? ???????? (@WoordMan) May 24, 2022