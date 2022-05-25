How to help Uvalde school shooting victims: 4 things you can do right now

On Tuesday, an 18-year-old man entered the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, where he shot to death 19 children and two adults while further injuring another 15 children. As NPR reports , the Uvalde school shooting was America’s 27th school shooting of the year (we are only in the 22nd week of 2022) and the 212th mass shooting since January 1, 2022.

Politicians subservient to the gun lobby responded in the typical ways when making suggestions on what could be done to prevent future tragedies, yet without meaningful gun control reform, America’s schools are likely to remain a shooting gallery.

As for helping those caught in the aftermath of the Uvalde elementary school shooting, here’s how you can help the victims right now: