A new Senate report finds the government is unprepared to stop ransomware attacks

Yet, despite the heavy toll such incidents have on both the public and private sectors, government officials have only a limited understanding of ransomware attacks and how cryptocurrencies are being used to collect payment, according to a new report from the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

“Cryptocurrencies—which allow criminals to quickly extort huge sums of money, can be anonymized, and do not have consistently enforced compliance with regulations, especially for foreign-based attackers—have further enabled cybercriminals to commit disruptive ransomware attacks that threaten our national and economic security,” said Michigan Senator Gary Peters, the committee’s chair, in a statement. “My report shows that the federal government lacks the necessary information to deter and prevent these attacks, and to hold foreign adversaries and cybercriminals accountable for perpetrating them.”

Part of the issue is in reporting: The federal government doesn’t have a standardized place for victims to log ransomware attacks, which typically encrypt data until a ransom is paid in cryptocurrency. Both the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) have websites where victims can report incidents, and some people report the attacks directly to their local FBI field offices—all of which can leave people unsure of where to turn and lead to different agencies having records of different incidents. Financial regulators, including the Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, also gather some data on ransomware, particularly around payments, but it’s also far from comprehensive. A new law passed by Congress in March, as part of a broad government funding bill, will soon require operators of “critical infrastructure” to report to CISA within 72 hours when they’ve been the victims of a “substantial cyber incident,” and within 24 hours of paying a ransom, but the provision hasn’t yet gone into effect, pending regulatory decisions by CISA.