  • 9:00 am

These are the 15 highest-rated workplaces by LGBTQ+ employees, says Glassdoor

On average, LGBTQ+ employees rate their workplace experiences lower when it comes to diversity, compensation, and work-life balance.

[Source Images: Md Saiful Alam Saif/NounProject]
By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

Glassdoor has published its 2022 LGBTQ+ Employee Experience report ahead of Pride Month, which begins on June 1.

The report examines how people who identify as LGBTQ+ rate their workplace experience. Unfortunately, overall Glassdoor said its data shows people who identify as LGBTQ+ are less satisfied with their workplace experiences than those who do not identify as LGBTQ+. This should be cause for concern to companies, considering Glassdoor’s data shows LGBTQ+ employees make up, on average, 13% of a company’s workforce and as much as 23.1% of it in certain industries.

Across the board, LGBTQ+ employees rate their workplace experiences lower than non-LGBTQ+ employees when it comes to diversity, inclusion, career opportunities, compensation, and work-life balance, among other metrics. Yet some companies offer much better workplace environments than others, as rated by LGBTQ+ employees.

Here are Glassdoor’s top 15 companies with the highest ratings by LGBTQ+ employees:

  1. Google
  2. Microsoft
  3. H E B
  4. Lululemon
  5. Deloitte
  6. Bath & Body Works
  7. Progressive Insurance
  8. IBM
  9. Walt Disney Company
  10. Apple
  11. T-Mobile
  12. Accenture
  13. Bank of America
  14. AT&T
  15. YMCA

Besides the comparatively standout companies, Glassdoor’s report also looked at the highest-rated industries by LGBTQ+ employees. The real estate industry came in first place, followed by IT, legal, construction, and energy. Among the worst-rated industries are the retail and food services industries.

Glassdoor’s data was pulled from 209,112 Glassdoor reviews by both members and non-members of the LGBTQ+ community between April 25, 2021, and April 24, 2022. You can check out the full report here.

About the author

Michael Grothaus is a novelist, journalist, and former screenwriter. His debut novel EPIPHANY JONES is out now from Orenda Books. You can read more about him at MichaelGrothaus.com

