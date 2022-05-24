These are the 15 highest-rated workplaces by LGBTQ+ employees, says Glassdoor

Glassdoor has published its 2022 LGBTQ+ Employee Experience report ahead of Pride Month, which begins on June 1.
The report examines how people who identify as LGBTQ+ rate their workplace experience. Unfortunately, overall Glassdoor said its data shows people who identify as LGBTQ+ are less satisfied with their workplace experiences than those who do not identify as LGBTQ+. This should be cause for concern to companies, considering Glassdoor’s data shows LGBTQ+ employees make up, on average, 13% of a company’s workforce and as much as 23.1% of it in certain industries.
Across the board, LGBTQ+ employees rate their workplace experiences lower than non-LGBTQ+ employees when it comes to diversity, inclusion, career opportunities, compensation, and work-life balance, among other metrics. Yet some companies offer much better workplace environments than others, as rated by LGBTQ+ employees.
Here are Glassdoor’s top 15 companies with the highest ratings by LGBTQ+ employees:
- Microsoft
- H E B
- Lululemon
- Deloitte
- Bath & Body Works
- Progressive Insurance
- IBM
- Walt Disney Company
- Apple
- T-Mobile
- Accenture
- Bank of America
- AT&T
- YMCA
Besides the comparatively standout companies, Glassdoor’s report also looked at the highest-rated industries by LGBTQ+ employees. The real estate industry came in first place, followed by IT, legal, construction, and energy. Among the worst-rated industries are the retail and food services industries.
Glassdoor’s data was pulled from 209,112 Glassdoor reviews by both members and non-members of the LGBTQ+ community between April 25, 2021, and April 24, 2022. You can check out the full report here.