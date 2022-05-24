These are the 15 highest-rated workplaces by LGBTQ+ employees, says Glassdoor

The report examines how people who identify as LGBTQ+ rate their workplace experience. Unfortunately, overall Glassdoor said its data shows people who identify as LGBTQ+ are less satisfied with their workplace experiences than those who do not identify as LGBTQ+. This should be cause for concern to companies, considering Glassdoor’s data shows LGBTQ+ employees make up, on average, 13% of a company’s workforce and as much as 23.1% of it in certain industries.

Across the board, LGBTQ+ employees rate their workplace experiences lower than non-LGBTQ+ employees when it comes to diversity, inclusion, career opportunities, compensation, and work-life balance, among other metrics. Yet some companies offer much better workplace environments than others, as rated by LGBTQ+ employees.

Here are Glassdoor’s top 15 companies with the highest ratings by LGBTQ+ employees: