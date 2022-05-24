How startup founders can let go to scale growth

I’ve founded and built five successful tech companies over the last two decades, and if I’ve learned one thing, it’s that too much control is a bad thing. The key to driving growth is letting go of as many levers of responsibility as possible so your team can thrive at what they were hired to do. This is also known as allowing them to tap into their “zones of genius.”

advertisement

advertisement

As a founder, I’ve led marketing, accounting, legal, and everything in between. But those are not my zones of genius, so I’ve hired people who are true experts. In my view, letting go and relinquishing some control to trusted leaders on your team truly supports the health and wellness of your business, your people, and yourself. Having been the “overworked CEO” before, I know it’s easy to fall into the responsibility trap—the feeling that you are responsible for all decision-making. It’s unsustainable as you’ll take on too much anxiety. Research indicates that 72% of entrepreneurs are directly or indirectly affected by mental health issues compared to just 48% of non-entrepreneurs. The good news is that there are ways to alleviate the anxiety. Handing some decision-making to capable colleagues enables you to avoid the illusion that making a call means being in control. It bolsters the bottom line, too. As management consultant Jesse Sostrin wrote in the Harvard Business Review, company leaders should understand that the “upper limit of what’s possible will increase only with each collaborator you empower to contribute their best work to your shared priorities. Likewise, your power decreases with every initiative you unnecessarily hold on to.”

advertisement

THE ‘CONTROL BUG’ Let’s start at the root of the problem: Why do founders believe they need to try to do everything? It’s a built-in feature of startup culture, but it ought to be viewed as a bug. With startups, the mindset is all hands on deck, with a small number of individuals wearing multiple hats. In some companies, sleeping in the office is a badge of honor. In the beginning, this mindset minimizes operational costs and gives staffers a chance to show their abilities. But as soon as a startup has the resources to invest in talent, they should do so and start delegating. Notwithstanding initial misgivings, founders should embrace the positives that come from delegating authority. As author of 15 Commitments of Conscious Leadership and my longtime conscious leadership coach Jim Dethmer once said, “At any particular time, leaders are operating out of fear or love.” Letting go can be scary, but it is worth the effort.

advertisement

CONSCIOUS LEADERSHIP YIELDS EXCELLENCE When I first met Jim, I was consumed by fear and anxiety about my business failing. As a result I was often not present or self-aware. I even fell asleep on date night with my wife. (Thankfully, she stayed with me.) Since meeting Jim, I’ve been working on becoming more conscious in my work, family, personal, athletic, and spiritual life. At G2, we’ve worked for years with Sue Heilbronner, one of Jim’s protégés and our “company coach.” One thing Sue has emphasized with me and our leadership team is to pay attention when “getting involved” in an issue feels like a compulsion versus a choice. The more optionality you feel about digging in on a matter, the better you will be at choosing matters where you will be most valuable, least undermining, and more connected to a zone of genius.

advertisement

If you are a startup founder having issues with “letting go,” I highly recommend studying the conscious leadership principles. They are all about positive change by slowing down, learning through curiosity, speaking candidly, practicing integrity, and ultimately excelling in your zone of genius. It’s a powerful approach that’s made me a better leader, as well as a better husband, father, and person. Conscious leadership is designed to help everyone in your company excel, which will help your company grow and achieve its mission. We find it works at the philosophical, strategic, and tactical levels. V2MOM: A SYSTEM MADE FOR LETTING GO

advertisement

We’ve also embraced the “freedom and responsibility” Netflix founder Reed Hastings describes in his book No Rules Rules. Giving leaders “freedom and responsibility” is key to letting go—and you still get the desired business results. We combine this mindset with Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff’s system called V2MOM, which helps organizations ideate, delegate, and execute goals effectively and on schedule. V2MOM, which stands for “vision, values, methods, obstacles, and measures,” creates alignment and organized documentation around goal-setting, arming team leaders and staffers with shared visibility of progress being made toward shared aims. The V2MOM method defines what leaders are responsible for achieving, and we give them the freedom to spend their budgets and hire however they choose to achieve their goals. Moreover, the system helps growing companies create accountability by committing to realistic milestones they’re passionate about reaching. It’s a system with goals at the center, keeping organizations on the same page. With a system like that in place, delegating authority no longer seems so scary. Letting go isn’t about admitting you can’t handle responsibility. Instead, it’s about assigning the right kinds of responsibilities to the right people—including you—at every stage of the business.

advertisement

I’ve tested conscious leadership techniques and the V2MOM approach for years. The results aren’t perfect, but these strategies have enabled me to bring a greater sense of balance, harmony, and success to my work. Setting an example by letting go is one of the most powerful choices a leader can make. It feels terrifying at first, but I promise, it’s the best decision you can make for yourself and every stakeholder in your business. Godard Abel is Co-Founder/CEO at G2, a software reviews platform. Previously, he was Founder/CEO at BigMachines and CEO for SteelBrick.