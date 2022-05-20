This monkeypox tracker shows where new cases are suspected and confirmed around the world

Governments and health organizations around the world have grown concerned about incidents of monkeypox that have recently shown up in countries where the virus is historically rare. The disease can spread from person to person through the transmission of bodily fluids and respiratory droplets, and also through animal to human transmission. Though much depends on the individual cases, about 10% of cases of monkeypox are fatal.

While there is no cause for concern yet, it’s understandable that the public is growing increasingly wary about monkeypox after two harsh years of the COVID-19 pandemic. The last thing anyone wants is another global pandemic. But just where has monkeypox been spotted so far?

Global.Health, a non-profit data science initiative made up of engineers and researchers who provide access to epidemiological data for public health communities has begun assembling a spreadsheet that compiles all the publicly available data on recent monkeypox infections.

The comprehensive spreadsheet shows the number of confirmed and suspected cases, as well as the cities those cases appeared in and the symptoms the patients presented with. Every entry is linked to its original source, too.