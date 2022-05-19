Oishii, the Tesla of strawberries, is slashing its prices by more than half

Beginning today, Oishii’s Omakase Berries—which are available to purchase on the company’s website and select locations in New York, and which previously retailed at $50 for a tray of eight—will be $20 for trays of 11 medium berries or eight large berries, $11 for trays of six medium berries, and $6 for trays of three medium berries. Launched in 2018, the strawberries, which are a particular varietal from the foothills in Japan, quickly gained attention from foodies and Michelin-starred chefs for their particular sweetness and aroma.

With the opening of its newest and biggest vertical farm, exclusively dedicated to growing strawberries, in Jersey City, New Jersey, the company is now able to meet customer demand and sell its products at a lower price point. The 74,000 square-foot new facility—which has a carefully controlled artificial environment with specific lighting and bees to cross pollinate plants—is the largest of its kind in the world. Using robotics and automation, the farm is also more eco-friendly than the company’s earlier operations, using 60% less energy and 40% less water than Oishii’s first-generation technology. These measures also save the company money, helping it reduce the strawberries’ price. The company repurposed a former Anheuser-Busch factory and transformed it into its new vertical farm and headquarters.

This summer, Oishii will begin selling its strawberries at Whole Foods’s new flagship store in New York’s NoMad district, and cofounder Hiroki Koga hopes to build more farms and eventually sell them nationwide. The expansion comes after the company opened a farm in Los Angeles in October 2021. Because the strawberries are too delicate to transport over long distances, they are not available outside the LA and New York area, though Koga hopes that will change.