This cargo ship from 1909 is starting to make zero-emissions deliveries again

A century ago, a large wooden cargo schooner called Vega sailed up and down the Swedish coast making zero-carbon deliveries, before the concept of carbon footprints existed. Now, the fully restored ship is sailing across the Atlantic to begin a new life delivering cargo for companies that are trying to cut emissions.

“Our mission is to prove the value of clean shipping,” says Danielle Doggett, CEO and cofounder of Sailcargo, the company that now owns the ship and will soon begin operating routes between North and South America. It’s starting with deliveries of speciality coffee from Columbia to New Jersey for Café William, a roaster that wants to sell the first emissions-free coffee.

Doggett, who started sailing on tall ships as a 13-year-old, started thinking about the potential to revive traditional cargo shipping more than a decade ago. In 2014, she and two partners launched the company and later began working on building a traditional vessel from scratch. While traveling, Doggett had also run across the Vega. The ship, built in 1909, had been retired in the 1960s, as fossil-fueled container ships started to dominate trade routes. It was headed for the scrapyard when a family of Swedish shipbuilders rescued it and spent years restoring it; Doggett, who loved the design, stayed in touch with them and eventually made a deal to buy it.

Ships transport more than 10 billion metric tons of cargo a year, and are responsible for more emissions than the airline industry. While shipping companies are working on less polluting technology, progress is slow. “They have massive fleets, and filling stations, and all of these very real, tangible assets that take a very long time to transition,” Doggett says. A container ship running on fossil fuels might cost $100 million and last 25 years. Some companies are in the early stages of introducing new designs, like the shipping giant Maersk, which plans to launch a carbon-neutral vessel in 2023. Others are experimenting with retrofitting technology on older ships to reduce, but not eliminate, emissions. And a handful of startups, like Sailcargo, are turning to traditional sailing to offer an alternative on some routes.