To retain talent, support employees through their hardest times

Since April 2021, nearly 33 million Americans have left their jobs—over a fifth of the total U.S. workforce. This “Great Resignation” is especially pronounced among those ages 30 to 45, and tech is among the industries most affected. That came as a surprise to some; tech companies are, after all, known for their focus on company culture, which is generally considered the most important factor in employee satisfaction and retention. From free daily meals to lavish parties, company retreats to in-office massages, they have fostered employee-centric workplaces with “work hard, play hard” philosophies.

advertisement

advertisement

But if tech workplaces are so great, why are their workers quitting in droves? And most importantly, how do we get them to stop? A NEW WORK PARADIGM The truth is that employees don’t want more fancy perks or parties; they want better work-life balance and more time with their families. More and more, workers have come to realize they are happiest not when they have free hot meals, but when they have meaningful lives outside of work.

advertisement

advertisement

The shift to remote work has accelerated this trend as employees have seen firsthand that being married to their jobs—or even being in the office every day—simply isn’t necessary to do great work. With less pressure to make their lives all about their careers, they have had the time to focus on interests, hobbies, and their families and friends, and found great satisfaction and fulfillment in this improved work-life balance. The biggest names in tech have thus come to understand that their paradigm will have to shift. Amazon, Pinterest, Intel, and PayPal have all stated they will likely risk losing talent to competitors if they do not evolve their approach to remote work. But as hybrid schedules become more expected in the wake of the pandemic, companies will need to do more to maintain satisfaction and retain talent. In particular, we must create policies that facilitate balance for our workers, which starts with doing a better job of acknowledging their lives outside of work. BENEFITS THAT MATTER

advertisement

The key to providing benefits that today’s employees will value highly is identifying where they can use help the most. In this new world of work, employees are very concerned with lifecycle events that impact their work life. For example, according to a recent Pew survey, nearly half of respondents who voluntarily left their jobs in 2021 said they did so in part because of childcare issues. Employers that focus on these concerns can thus vastly improve the lives of their employees. A recent study shows that in U.S. states with mandated paid maternity leave, 20% fewer women resign in the first year after giving birth. And paternity leave has been shown to improve marital stability and lower divorce rates. While parental leave has become much more common in recent years, there is one area in which companies often fall very short: bereavement. After suffering a loss in the family, employees are not only plagued by grief, but they also very often have a huge list of logistical tasks that fall on their shoulders.

advertisement

In a recent survey of bereaved families, my company found that making all the necessary arrangements around their loss, including the funeral, bills, debts, taxes, the will, probate, and more, took each family an average of 420 hours over 15 months. On average, a bereaved employee must spend an hour every workday dealing with these details, which 52% of respondents identified as negatively affecting their work performance. Standardized bereavement leave is an obvious unmet need and a huge opportunity for employers to secure employee loyalty. But creating more generous leave policies for lifecycle events is only the start, a step in the right direction. What is really needed is a cultural shift in our approach to workers that parallels the shift in our workplaces. CONCLUSION: PRIORITIZING BALANCE

advertisement

To really support their workers, employers must do more to help them find balance between their work and their lives outside of the office. They need to understand the value of treating their employees as individuals, each with their unique needs, wants, interests, and lives. Today’s employees don’t need fancy retreats. They need the flexibility to take meaningful retreats with their loved ones. They don’t need lavish parties, they need to be there for their kids’ birthdays. This means fostering an environment in which employees feel safe bringing their whole selves to work. In which they feel empowered to coordinate with their managers to make sure they can find the right balance, so they can pick up their kids from school or be there for family dinner without sacrificing productivity. So they can take a week off at short notice to go to a comic book convention or to plan their great aunt’s memorial service.

advertisement

True support also means finding ways of integrating this balance in the workplace, whether that means giving them a space to share their baby pictures or vacation photos, or reaching out and making sure they have everything they need to continue processing and dealing with a divorce or the loss of a loved one. In the long run, instituting policies that create these kinds of welcoming, balanced, supportive workplaces is the clear way forward. It’s good for retention, it’s good for productivity, and it’s the right thing to do. Ron Gura, Co-Founder & CEO of Empathy