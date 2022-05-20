Finding your company’s hidden DEI opportunities

Description

The urgency to create a more representative workforce hasn’t dwindled even if progress has. In 2020 many companies woke up to the vast inequities in their workplaces and promised to do better. Now, two years later the momentum may have stalled or leaders may be left unsure of what their next steps should be. In this informative panel discussion, Fast Company convened a group of experts in the DEI space to discuss new ways to revive your Diversity, Equity and Inclusion efforts and explore what the future of hybrid work means for inclusion.