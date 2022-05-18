Gopuff has a new investor and advisor: Former Disney CEO Bob Iger

If you’re looking for a business advisor, you couldn’t do much better than the one Gopuff just announced. The consumer goods rapid-delivery company has revealed its latest investor and advisor is none other than former Disney CEO Bob Iger.

Gopuff says Iger’s main role will be to “help deepen Gopuff’s consumer engagement and growth globally” while advising co-CEOs Yakir Gola and Rafael Ilishayev. And global growth is something Gopuff needs if the company is to keep expanding. Already Gopuff has 70% of the U.S. market share in the so-called instant consumer goods delivery space, according to YipitData.

Iger transformed Disney under his 15-year reign, acquiring massive troves of IP for the company, including the Marvel and Star Wars brands. He also spearheaded the creation of Disney Plus, the streaming service that is now seen as the core of its future business.

But while Gopuff is focused on international growth, Iger may find that there’s a bigger challenge brewing closer to home: Gopuff’s fulfillment centers are also what are known as “dark stores”—retail brick-and-mortar stores that typically don’t allow actual customers inside. Lawmakers have recently begun to take issue with such dark stores as their locals are originally zoned for retail while not being used for it.