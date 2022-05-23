What it’s like to have employer support for abortion care

“I found out I was pregnant the morning we had a staff meeting. By that afternoon, I was able to share with my boss and my coworkers that I found out I was pregnant. It was great to be able to say, “Hey, I’m pregnant,” and the response be, “Oh, so what option are you looking at?” And to be very frank and just say, “I don’t want to continue with this pregnancy. I’m gonna be seeking an abortion,” [and] have our boss say, “Well, let me know if you need any resources or if I need to connect you with anyone,” because they understood the situation is very delicate within the state of Texas.

My boss also told me that if I could not access an abortion within the state of Texas, that our medical plan would provide coverage for travel to, say, New Mexico to access abortion services. And so, within a few minutes of me disclosing to our team that I was pregnant and I wanted to terminate the pregnancy I was given information and resources about what my options were through my employer.

My boss was very forthcoming and providing me options, should I need to take time off, reminding me I have sick leave that I can apply toward this. They also sent me a bouquet of flowers the weekend that I was going to have my abortion. And then they also sent me a care package with a bunch of stuff to help me relax.

If didn’t have that experience, it would’ve been so much more difficult, because I work from home. I’m very isolated. I’m the only staff member that lives in the state of Texas.

It really was a healing experience. I don’t feel a need to keep a secret. It’s a medical decision I made; it was the best one for me. I think sometimes, people think that seeking an abortion or having had multiple abortions means that we don’t value the experience of motherhood or the experience of child bearing. But for me, I’m an individual who really looks forward to one day being a mother and I just want to make sure that I’m in the best position to do so when I get to it. In the meantime, I’m speaking openly and honestly.