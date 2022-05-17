Digital World’s SEC filings show just how risky a Trump partnership can be

It’s not unusual for a business to list risks it faces in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. It is, however, unusual for that list to cover more than 30 pages.

Digital World Acquisition Corp., however, has pulled back the curtain on its proposed reverse merger with Trump’s Truth Social app, creating Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG). And there are plenty of things that could go wrong.

Over 31 pages, five of which are related specifically to Trump, the company warns potential investors of the dangers the company faces with its reliance on Trump and his popularity.

“While TMTG believes there is sufficient demand for a true free speech platform, the image, reputation, popularity and talent of its Chairman, President Trump will be important factors to its success,” the filing reads. “If President Trump becomes less popular or there are further controversies that damage his credibility or the desire of people to use a platform associated with him, and from which he will derive financial benefit, TMTG’s results of operations could be adversely affected.”