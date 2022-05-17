How many preventable COVID deaths happened in your state? This map will tell you

As the United States passes the somber milestone of 1 million deaths from COVID-19, a new analysis and interactive dashboard visualizes how many of those deaths didn’t have to happen.

The analysis, led by researchers at the Brown School of Public Health, looks at total deaths from the virus in each state and then calculates how much lower the figures would be had the pace of vaccination not slowed down from its peak. The interactive tools imagine three different scenarios—vaccination coverage at 85%, 90%, or 100%.

In New York, for instance, with 100% vaccination coverage, more than 11,000 deaths would have been prevented, the data shows, or about 726.1 deaths per 1 million adults. And New York was toward the lower range in terms of per-capita preventable deaths. The state with the highest was West Virginia, with 2,337.6 deaths per 1 million adults, followed by Wyoming, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Oklahoma. Massachusetts had the lowest, with 353.4 deaths per 1 million adults.

No mater how you slice it, the data reveals a depressing failure of public policy, messaging, logistics, and individual behavior. Despite a head start in the country’s vaccine rollout—and the wealth of early studies that revealed how miraculously effective the vaccines were at reducing hospitalizations and deaths—vaccine coverage in the United States remains stubbornly lower that it could be, with only 66% of the population having received two doses, according to the New York Times.