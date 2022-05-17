Free COVID-19 tests USPS: How to get your 3rd round mailed to your home

The U.S. government is now offering a third round of free at-home COVID-19 tests. As NPR reports, the additional set of tests comes as a surprise as the government’s COVID tests website was quietly updated on Monday to announce the free third round of testing kits without any fanfare. Here’s what you need to know:
- What is being offered? The U.S. government is now letting people order a third round of COVID-19 tests for free.
- What do I need to order the tests? All you need is an address in the U.S., Puerto Rico, or any U.S. territory. The tests can also be shipped to APO/FPO/DPO addresses.
- What type of test is it? You’ll get a set of rapid antigen at-home tests that will tell you within 30 minutes if you likely have COVID-19.
- How many tests will I get? While the first two rounds of free tests included four tests each, News 8 reports that in the third round households will get eight tests.
- How quickly will I get the tests? Tests will be shipped between 7 and 12 days after you order them. They’ll arrive via first-class post in the continental U.S. and Priority Mail for everywhere else. You’ll be able to track your order with a tracking number.
- What documents do I need to order a test? You will not need any ID to order the tests. All you need is your name and residential address. You can also provide your email to receive the tracking information.
- How do I order the third round of free at-home COVID tests? The best way to do so is via www.covid.gov/tests by clicking on the blue “Order Free At-Home Tests” button. This will take you to the USPS.com website where you can input your information directly. If you need help placing an order, you can call 1-800-232-0233 for support.