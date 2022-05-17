advertisement
Free COVID-19 tests USPS: How to get your 3rd round mailed to your home

The government’s COVID tests website was quietly updated on Monday to announce the free third round of testing kits without any fanfare.

[Source Images: iStock]
By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The U.S. government is now offering a third round of free at-home COVID-19 tests. As NPR reports, the additional set of tests comes as a surprise as the government’s COVID tests website was quietly updated on Monday to announce the free third round of testing kits without any fanfare. Here’s what you need to know:

  • What is being offered? The U.S. government is now letting people order a third round of COVID-19 tests for free.
  • What do I need to order the tests? All you need is an address in the U.S., Puerto Rico, or any U.S. territory. The tests can also be shipped to APO/FPO/DPO addresses.
  • What type of test is it? You’ll get a set of rapid antigen at-home tests that will tell you within 30 minutes if you likely have COVID-19.
  • How many tests will I get? While the first two rounds of free tests included four tests each, News 8 reports that in the third round households will get eight tests.
  • How quickly will I get the tests? Tests will be shipped between 7 and 12 days after you order them. They’ll arrive via first-class post in the continental U.S. and Priority Mail for everywhere else. You’ll be able to track your order with a tracking number.
  • What documents do I need to order a test? You will not need any ID to order the tests. All you need is your name and residential address. You can also provide your email to receive the tracking information.
  • How do I order the third round of free at-home COVID tests? The best way to do so is via www.covid.gov/tests by clicking on the blue “Order Free At-Home Tests” button. This will take you to the USPS.com website where you can input your information directly. If you need help placing an order, you can call 1-800-232-0233 for support.
About the author

Michael Grothaus is a novelist, journalist, and former screenwriter. His debut novel EPIPHANY JONES is out now from Orenda Books. You can read more about him at MichaelGrothaus.com

