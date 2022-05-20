advertisement
Setting the AI roadmap: Why success metrics are critical to business results

This executive explores the pitfalls of innovating without a plan — and the keys to building a plan that delivers.

By FastCo Works

When it comes to maximizing artificial intelligence for your business, defining success is key. While AI has countless applications, this range of possibilities can sometimes lead business decision makers down a path of tinkering and tuning that doesn’t translate to business results. Callan Schebella, EVP of Product Management for Five9, explains why setting clear success metrics from the outset is paramount to building solutions that maximize your people and move your business forward.

