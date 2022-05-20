Innovating the customer experience: How tech and people are reinventing the future of service

As innovation accelerates around the customer experience, the interplay between technology and people is evolving as well. And while some call center employees may be apprehensive about technology moving into functions that were once human-led, these innovations are actually creating opportunities for people to play a higher value role in their organizations. EVP of Product Management for Five9 Callan Schebella breaks down the importance (and business impact) of bringing technology and people together to transform the customer experience.