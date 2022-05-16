Homes Transformed: Inside the smart—and sustainable—digital innovations that are reimagining how we live

Smart homes are finally here. But what does that mean for the way we live, work, and play? Artificial intelligence, connected sensors, high-speed networks, and more are all contributing to creative new applications that are changing how living spaces are designed and used. These innovations are also playing a role in sustainability initiatives, providing benefits beyond the home to the broader community. For this thought-provoking panel, Fast Company and Moen will convene some of the top minds in design, technology, and sustainability to explore how our living spaces are evolving and what opportunities they might provide in the future.
fastco worksFC Executive Board
collectionsNewsletterCourses and LearningAdvertiseCurrent Issue
Fast Government
The future of innovation and technology in government for the greater good
Most Innovative Companies
Fast Company's annual ranking of businesses that are making an outsize impact
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business