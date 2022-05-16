advertisement
  11:27 am
  moen

Homes Transformed: Inside the smart—and sustainable—digital innovations that are reimagining how we live

By FastCo Works

Smart homes are finally here. But what does that mean for the way we live, work, and play? Artificial intelligence, connected sensors, high-speed networks, and more are all contributing to creative new applications that are changing how living spaces are designed and used. These innovations are also playing a role in sustainability initiatives, providing benefits beyond the home to the broader community. For this thought-provoking panel, Fast Company and Moen will convene some of the top minds in design, technology, and sustainability to explore how our living spaces are evolving and what opportunities they might provide in the future.  

