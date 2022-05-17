Exactly how to think about every skill you’ve ever built and showcase it in a job search

What does it take to be a successful candidate? A college degree? Won’t hurt. Prior job-related experience? Still a big talent pool to beat there. Not too long ago, hiring managers placed a precedent on soft skills when hiring talent. In fact, a 2019 study found that 92% of talent professionals and hiring managers agree that candidates with strong soft skills are increasingly important. Before this, employers focused primarily on a candidate’s ability to contribute hard skills such as how well they can write, code, use Microsoft Suite, etc.

Now employers and hiring managers are looking for well-rounded candidates. Not only do they want the candidate to be an excellent accountant, but they also want that individual to demonstrate solid communications skills. Furthermore, after surviving a pandemic, employers are eager to hear about a candidate’s life and career skills, among other transferable skills.

What are transferable skills?

Technically they’re the skills that can be “transported” from one job or one company to another that can be useful in your next role. They’re life skills like problem solving and self-awareness that intersect with career skills like leadership and critical thinking. In the tech industry, for example, someone who sits in the corner buried in code might not be as valuable as the person who can listen, absorb, and execute with the rest of the team.

How to think about your skills in a transferable way

Life skills: The pandemic impacted the way we work. Those who balanced the hybrid work environments’ demand for intuition and depth required a conscious effort to be considerate and patient with colleagues and customers. Others, who may have balanced their job while stay-at-home parents, can highlight newly developed skills such as having your home in order, project management, working under high pressure, and organizational skills all of which are transferable to the workforce. Personal priorities and relationships with others have changed with the pandemic and the life skills we’ve acquired can be appealing to recruiters.