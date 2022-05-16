How to help Buffalo shooting victims and families: 5 things you can do right now

On Saturday, May 14, a man arrived at a Tops Friendly Markets supermarket in Buffalo, New York, and began shooting. The shooter was wearing tactical gear and live streaming the rampage. As CNN reports, 13 people were shot. Of those, 10 died. Two of those shot were white and 11 were Black. Authorities are investigating the shooting as a hate crime.
Within hours of the shooting, ordinary people began mobilizing to help the shooting victims and their families. Many have launched campaigns on GoFundMe; the crowdfunding platform has now set up an official page of verified fundraisers whose proceeds will go to the individuals and families affected. The individual campaigns are:
- Victims Fund for Tops Buffalo NY Shooting: Funds will go to helping with victims’ funeral expenses and helping those who need trauma consoling.
- The families of the victims of Buffalo shooting: All of the funds raised will go to the victim’s families to help with medical and funeral costs, as well as to help supplement the cost of lost wages.
- Buffalo Memorial: This fundraiser will use its funds to help the families of those who died to pay for funeral expenses.
- Buffalo Mass Shooting Help The Families Fund: All the funds collected will go directly to the families of the victims as cash payments.
- Buffalo Tragedy Donate to victims families: Funds will be used to support the victims’ families and help pay for funeral arrangements.
