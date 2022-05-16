advertisement
  • 8:01 am

How to help Buffalo shooting victims and families: 5 things you can do right now

13 people were shot and 10 died when an attacker went on a rampage at a supermarket in a predominantly Black neighborhood.

Mourners support each other while visiting a makeshift memorial outside of Tops market on May 15, 2022 in Buffalo, New York. [Photo: Scott Olson/Getty]
By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

On Saturday, May 14, a man arrived at a Tops Friendly Markets supermarket in Buffalo, New York, and began shooting. The shooter was wearing tactical gear and live streaming the rampage. As CNN reports, 13 people were shot. Of those, 10 died. Two of those shot were white and 11 were Black. Authorities are investigating the shooting as a hate crime. 

Within hours of the shooting, ordinary people began mobilizing to help the shooting victims and their families. Many have launched campaigns on GoFundMe; the crowdfunding platform has now set up an official page of verified fundraisers whose proceeds will go to the individuals and families affected. The individual campaigns are:

About the author

Michael Grothaus is a novelist, journalist, and former screenwriter. His debut novel EPIPHANY JONES is out now from Orenda Books. You can read more about him at MichaelGrothaus.com

