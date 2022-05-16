How to help Buffalo shooting victims and families: 5 things you can do right now

Within hours of the shooting, ordinary people began mobilizing to help the shooting victims and their families. Many have launched campaigns on GoFundMe; the crowdfunding platform has now set up an official page of verified fundraisers whose proceeds will go to the individuals and families affected. The individual campaigns are:

To support those affected by the mass shooting in Buffalo, GoFundMe has created a centralized hub to house every verified fundraiser.

Our Trust & Safety team will continue to update this hub with more fundraisers as they are verified.https://t.co/rypZjN6pRH

— GoFundMe (@gofundme) May 15, 2022