Fast Company’s survey questions on abortion access and the workplace

Complete list of questions below.

[Source Images: Getty]
By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

We reached out to companies in March, asking them to answer the following questions:

  • Company name
  • Contact name and email
  • What percent of your U.S. workforce are women?
  • Does your employee healthcare policy cover abortion care in states where that is legal?
    • Yes
    • No
    • Unsure
    • Other:
  • Does your employee healthcare policy cover birth control?
    • Yes
    • No
    • Unsure
    • Other:
  • If your employee healthcare policy does not cover abortion or birth control, please explain why that is.
  • Have your employees expressed concerns about abortion access and/or the impending Supreme Court decision on abortion? If so, can you elaborate on those concerns and share any details on how your company responded?
  • Has your company made any public statements about its stance on abortion access, and/or would you like to do so here?
  • If your company has taken a public stance on abortion, which of the following things have you done? (Please elaborate if you choose “other.”)
    • Communicate your support for abortion access to all employees
    • Provide comprehensive abortion coverage (i.e. insurance coverage or subsidies) to employees, and clearly communicate the policies
    • Donate to organizations that support abortion rights and promote abortion access
    • Make financial contributions to politicians who support abortion
    • Other:
  • If the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, how does your company plan to respond? For example: Do you have plans to help ensure your employees can access abortion care, or provide insurance coverage for the abortion pill? (Please elaborate if you choose “other.”)
    • Consider moving corporate location to a state with better access to abortion
    • Lobby the governor/state legislature to advocate for abortion access
    • Support employees who require abortion access by (providing financial support for abortion, time off to travel, etc.)
    • Expand insurance coverage to include access to abortion pill
    • Other:
  • Is there anything else you’d like to share?
