What’s next for government? Ten post-pandemic trends

The last two years of lessons learned have battle-hardened agencies seizing opportunities to build for the future and prepare for whatever crises come next. Government is looking to build long-term resilience, overhaul and integrate systems for greater impact, and make programs and services more equitable and inclusive.
Deloitte has identified 10 transformative trends in government:
- Climate resilience has risen to the top of the federal government’s agenda and has become central to agency missions across all governments.
- Supply chain challenges continue, while government is working to reduce external dependencies and increase efforts to “friendshore” supply chains by creating networks of trusted suppliers.
- Leaders are aiming to rebalance labor markets by investing in new policies, education, skills training, credentialing and employment frameworks.
- Governments are creating interagency structures that break silos and focus on responding to complex community needs.
- Many agencies are establishing or enhancing the role of the chief data officer to eliminate widespread data gaps and incompatibility issues, improve effective data-sharing efforts, enhance cloud infrastructure and implement advanced data management tools.
- Federal agencies are catalyzing innovation by serving as an enabler, funder, convener and ecosystem integrator to accelerate solutions next-generation technologies.
- Increasing public health collaboration with international organizations will enable early warning systems, accelerate scientific R&D and strengthen public health capabilities in low-income nations.
- Leaders are working to bridge the digital divide and redesign digital platforms, ecosystems and infrastructure to help disadvantaged populations access critical services and social care.
- Government is looking beyond traditional methods of communication and focusing on how to better engage marginalized communities and enhance public trust.
- Social care leaders are increasingly integrating data across multiple sources to develop early interventions and adopt a human-centered mindset.
—
Bill Eggers is the executive director of the Deloitte Center for Government Insights. A noted expert on government reform, he has authored nine books, including: “Delivering on Digital,” “The Solution Revolution,” “If We Can Put a Man on the Moon” and “Governing by Network.”
About the Deloitte Center for Government Insights:
The Deloitte Center for Government Insights produces groundbreaking research to help government solve its most complex problems. Through forums and immersive workshops, we engage with public officials on a journey of positive transformation, crystallizing insights to help them understand trends, overcome constraints, and expand the limits of what is possible. Learn more about the Deloitte Center for Government Insights.
About Deloitte:
Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world’s most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 7,000 private companies. Our people come together for the greater good and work across the industry sectors that drive and shape today’s marketplace — delivering measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire clients to see challenges as opportunities to transform and thrive, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthier society. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Building on more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte’s more than 345,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.
Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (“DTTL”), its global network of member firms, and their related entities (collectively, the “Deloitte organization”). DTTL (also referred to as “Deloitte Global”) and each of its member firms and related entities are legally separate and independent entities, which cannot obligate or bind each other in respect of third parties. DTTL and each DTTL member firm and related entity is liable only for its own acts and omissions, and not those of each other. DTTL does not provide services to clients. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more.