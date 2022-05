‘The Longest Shift’ highlights essential workers who kept Los Angeles running

USPS Letter Carriers, photographed at Los Angeles’ Foy Station. For letter carriers, the pandemic has meant more mail, more parcels, and more precautions. Nicole Luckie (right) said, “I’m finding my way through this. When you’re out on the street, you have some customers that will come up to you, and they don’t have a mask on, and then they get mad at you when you don’t want to talk to them or take their mail from them. I’m like, ‘Okay, wait a minute, my son has chronic asthma, my mother has kidney failure, and my sister has lupus, so I can’t afford to bring anything home.’” [Photo: Sam Comen