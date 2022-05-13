It’s not all bad news: These 5 tech stocks are rallying at the end of a punishing week

It was a week to forget for many investors, especially those with portfolios heavy on the tech side. Earlier this week, big tech companies combined to lose more than $1 trillion in value in just three days, according to CNBC—a list that includes Microsoft, Tesla, Amazon, Alphabet, Nvidia, and Meta Platforms. This week wasn’t pretty for crypto investors, either.

But things may be looking up as we head into the weekend, as some tech stocks are popping to end the week. Overall, the Nasdaq Composite gained around 4% on Friday, lifted by a number of tech companies that reported stronger-than-expected earnings, and other things. Likewise, the S&P 500 was up almost 2.5%—a much-needed sign of strength as it’s down more than 16% year-to-date.

Here’s how some big tech stocks are faring during intraday trading as of early Friday afternoon:

Duolingo (DUOL)

Language-learning platform Duolingo’s shares are trending higher today following an expectations-beating Q1 earnings report. That report showed the company lost $12.2 million during the quarter—less than expected—and that total bookings increased 55% year-over-year. That prompted Duolingo shares to jump from less than $80 to more than $93.