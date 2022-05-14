advertisement
  7:01 am

Eurovision Song Contest 2022: How to watch the Grand Final live from the United States

After a few years of uncertainty, NBCUniversal’s Peacock service will stream the fabulous singing competition for the second straight year.

[Source Images: Giorgio Perottino/Getty]
By Christopher Zara

Streaming services in the United States have been playing hot potato with the Eurovision Song Contest in recent years, and not always to great results. Who can forget the dark days of 2019, when the world’s most fabulous singing competition had no official U.S. streaming partner, leaving countless American fans scratching their heads at the last minute.

The good news is, we’re in a better position this year: For the second year in a row, NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service is airing the Eurovision Song Contest, including the Grand Final, which takes place on Saturday, May 14, in Turin, Italy. Unfortunately, you might have to pony up a little cash to see it. According to Peacock, the contest is available through its premium tiers: $4.99 a month or $9.99 a month for the ad-free version. All told, it’s not a bad deal.  And you can cancel at any time.

The Grand Final is set to air at 9 p.m. Central European Time (3 p.m. ET or noon PT). Ten countries have qualified to compete—Belgium, Czech Republic, Azerbaijan, Poland, Finland, Estonia, Australia, Sweden, Romania, and Serbia—with the running order to be determined by a draw. You can check out additional statistics over at the Eurovision World website.

