The charity 1K is sending tech money directly to Ukraine families in need

The charity says it’s raised more than $5 million from individuals, startups, and venture capitalists, all of which has provided financial assistance to some 5,000 Ukrainian families.

1K was founded by entrepreneur and VC Alex Iskold, who was born in the Ukraine, and Chrysi Philalithes, who runs digital outreach at the AIDS organization (RED). 1K works through a number of refugee organizations in Ukraine and Europe to find and vet the families that are most in need. Families can also apply for help directly with 1K. The charity is especially keen to help single mothers of multiple children. Iskold says that in many cases mothers end up fleeing the country with their children while the men are forced to stay in Ukraine.

Philathes says that a donation of $1,000 (“1K”) can help a family of three to four people buy a month’s worth of necessities, such as food, clothing, and shelter.